Nichkhun Shocked by His "Chubby Look"... "Just Three Boiled Eggs for Two Days" Brings Back His Jawline

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Nichkhun, a member of the group 2PM, said he was shocked after recently drawing attention for his fuller appearance, and that he then went to extremes with his diet.

On SBS's "But Seriously!", which airs today, the original "beast idols" 2PM will reunite for the first time in a while and show off their unique variety-show chemistry, promising a huge round of laughter.

That day, Nichkhun admitted that he was so shocked by comments that he had "gained weight" that he ate only three boiled eggs throughout the group's concert run in Japan. Earlier, 2PM successfully wrapped up their 15th-anniversary concert, "THE RETURN," at Tokyo Dome in Japan on May 9 and 10. Lee Soo-ji then made everyone laugh by saying, "If anything, you seem closer to me now that you've put on weight."

2PM also brought up Taecyeon's "Ttij Taecyeon" days, revealing that he used to keep tearing his clothes even on stages where there was no plan to take them off, to the point that everyone had to stop him. The group even joked that Taecyeon may have been the reason broadcasting review standards were created. Taecyeon then drew laughter by admitting that, because of his "Ttij Taecyeon" image, he had his own struggles, such as sudden shirtless scenes being added in dramas.

Later, Jun. K shared an episode from when he was a private first class, saying he was shocked by a visit from Taecyeon. Taecyeon had shown up at the unit in military uniform with a squad leader insignia, and everyone mistook him for an officer. Taecyeon explained, "I didn't have time to stop by home," but Jun. K revealed, "He came in an open-top car and even received salutes from the soldiers at the gate," sending the set into laughter.

Meanwhile, when Taecyeon was asked which of the single members Nichkhun, Jun. K, Wooyoung, and Junho would get married last, he replied, "I don't think any of them will get married," bringing the studio to a standstill. Viewers can find out why in "But Seriously!", where the outspoken 2PM members appear on SBS at 10:10 p.m. tonight.

anjee85@sportschosun.com