Yoon Kyung-ho to Appear on "Cultwo Show" During 13-Hour Vow of Silence... Unprecedented "Silent Broadcast" Ahead

The production presentation for the SBS drama "Manager Kim" was held on the afternoon of the 25th at SBS in Mok-dong, Seoul. Yoon Kyung-ho posed for photos. Photo by Jeong Jae-geun, /2026.6.25/

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Actor Yoon Kyung-ho will appear on a live radio broadcast while carrying out the "13-hour vow of silence" he promised as a ratings pledge for the SBS drama "Manager Kim."

On the SBS Power FM program "Cultwo Show" aired on the 6th, DJ Kim Tae-gyun mentioned the success of the SBS Friday-Saturday drama "Manager Kim" and shared news that Yoon Kyung-ho would fulfill his pledge.

Kim Tae-gyun began by saying, "'Manager Kim' is causing a sensation. It surpassed a 20% viewership rating in just four episodes. It's such a refreshing and really entertaining drama."

He continued, "At the production presentation, actor Yoon Kyung-ho promised that if the ratings exceeded 13%, he would observe a 13-hour vow of silence. I don't know why he made that pledge, but it passed 13% after just two episodes," he said with a laugh.

He added, "Actor Yoon Kyung-ho will appear on the live broadcast of 'Cultwo Show' on the 13th. But since he is observing a vow of silence, he won't be able to speak. His appearance is confirmed."

Kim Tae-gyun raised expectations by saying, "You will be able to see actor Yoon Kyung-ho on the visual radio broadcast, but there will be no sound. We'll have to figure out how to do the show when the time comes."

He also added that other cast members from "Manager Kim" may appear together, but nothing has been finalized yet.

Yoon Kyung-ho had previously made a pledge at the production presentation for "Manager Kim" that he would remain silent for 13 hours if the ratings surpassed 13%.

The target was achieved after just two episodes, and episode 4 recorded 21.6% nationwide according to Nielsen Korea, continuing the drama's strong run.

Meanwhile, "Manager Kim" is based on the popular webtoon of the same name. It is a revenge action drama about an ordinary father who transforms into the most dangerous man in order to get his daughter back. Yoon Kyung-ho plays Park Jin-cheol and is drawing attention with his powerful presence.

narusi@sportschosun.com