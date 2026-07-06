Lee Dong-gun's Jeju Cafe Abruptly Suspends Operations... "We Will Take Time to Reorganize"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Actor Lee Dong-gun's Jeju cafe, which he personally runs, will temporarily suspend operations to make adjustments.

On the 6th, a notice posted on the cafe's official social media account said, "We will be taking time to reorganize starting July 9." The cafe also said, "We sincerely thank everyone who has supported and visited our store," and announced that it would be closed for the time being.

Lee opened his private cafe in Aewol-eup, Jeju Special Self-Governing Province, in April last year and began operating it. After the opening, he drew attention for greeting customers in person and interacting with visitors. He also actively promoted the brand by holding various events and opening a pop-up store in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, where he introduced the cafe's signature coffee and desserts.

This is not the first time the cafe has closed temporarily. It also suspended operations twice in June for interior work.

With the cafe now stopping operations once again for "reorganization," interest is growing in how it will return after its makeover.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com