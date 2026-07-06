Jeon Won-joo Attends Jeon Han-gil Rally, Sparking a Shocking Turnaround After Two Months

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Actress Jeon Won-joo has been spotted at a rally led by conservative YouTuber Jeon Han-gil, drawing public attention. Her appearance at a Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) campaign event just two months ago has also resurfaced, adding to the buzz.

Recently, the conservative civic group Hanmi Alliance, led by former Korean history instructor Jeon Han-gil, held an "Umbrella Revolution Rally" in the Gwanghwamun area of Seoul. Jeon had previously proposed the rally, arguing that active U.S. intervention was necessary.

Jeon Won-joo was also seen at the scene that day. In a video on Jeon Han-gil's YouTube channel, she was shown in the audience watching Morse Tan, a former professor at Liberty University, deliver a speech. She listened with her hands clasped.

Her latest appearance has drawn even more attention because she was seen at a DPK campaign event in May.

At the time, the DPK's YouTube channel released footage of intensive campaign events for Park Soo-hyun, a candidate for Governor of Chungcheongnam-do Province, and Kim Young-bin, a candidate for Member of the National Assembly, as well as a visit to Gongju Sanseong Market. Jeon Won-joo made headlines when she appeared holding hands with Jung Chung-rae, the leader of the Democratic Party of Korea.

While recovering from hip fracture surgery, she joined the campaign scene, exchanging high-fives with citizens and giving thumbs-up gestures, which drew further attention.

Less than two months later, she was spotted again at a rally led by Jeon Han-gil, prompting a range of reactions online over her repeated appearances at political events.

Meanwhile, Jeon Won-joo continues to communicate with fans through her YouTube channel, "Jeon Won-joo Jeon Won-joo-in-gong."

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com