Pungja Explains Rumor That Her Ex-Boyfriend Was a Thief: "I Lent Him 3 Million Won"...Back to Her Usual Skit Mode

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Transgender broadcaster Pungja addressed rumors that her ex-boyfriend was a thief and once again leaned into a skit-like performance.

On the 5th, a video titled "Elephant and Hippo's Explanation Video" was uploaded to Ralral's YouTube channel.

In a previous joint broadcast, Pungja mentioned how Ralral had changed after giving birth and said, "She quit smoking and stopped smoking altogether," while Ralral confessed, "I used to smoke two packs a day."

As the backlash grew, Ralral and Pungja each issued statements. Ralral said cheerfully, "I turned on the camera because I had something to say. There were a lot of articles. That part is true." Pungja added, "Yura really did smoke two packs a day. I saw it myself," and Ralral bowed her head, saying, "I'm living a completely different life now, and I truly regret it."

That was not all. Pungja also responded to claims that an ex-boyfriend had stolen pottery from her home. She said, "It was a skit to make subscribers laugh, and none of our ex-boyfriends had a habit of stealing," but Ralral added, "Still, I did lend money before."

Pungja then replied, "Yes, 3 million won," and even recited her account number, saying, "Sorry, but please pay me back. Contact me."

After the impact of their first joint broadcast, Pungja eventually said, "We decided not to launch a duet channel. Since we have parents, family members, and Seobin who love us, it feels burdensome to be mentioned any further."

Ralral said, "There were a huge number of articles. I heard there was a lot of editing and stitching together." Pungja explained, "It was just a skit between us, but that got mixed with a past relationship story of mine, and it came out as if he stole pottery and we broke up over it. He is living very well, and he is just an ordinary person." She then told Ralral, "At least yours is true. You have nothing to feel wronged about," prompting Ralral to say, "I never said I was wronged," drawing laughter.

After the video was released, Pungja left a comment saying, "The 3 million won was also part of the skit. I won't do skits anymore," apparently trying to prevent any possible misunderstanding.

wjlee@sportschosun.com