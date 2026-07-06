Lee Sol-i, Park Sung-kwang's Wife, Visits the Hospital Again... Cancer Treatment Left Her Veins Damaged: "There Are Many Tests"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Lee Sol-i, the wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang, has opened up about the aftereffects of her cancer treatment.

On the 5th, Lee Sol-i shared a photo of herself at the hospital along with the message, "I spent the whole day at the hospital. There are so many tests today, so I probably won't be back until evening."

Facing several tests, Lee said, "I have to get a lot of injections today, but I've already used two spots. I can't use my left vein anymore because it was damaged by chemotherapy, so I've been getting injections only in my right arm for years... There's hardly anything left." She then added, "But if there's no vein, they can use the top of my foot, so there are ways... If you don't have teeth, use your gums," showing her resilient spirit.

Meanwhile, Lee Sol-i married comedian Park Sung-kwang in 2020 and appeared on the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) variety show "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," where the couple shared glimpses of their daily life.

She later revealed that she had battled gynecological cancer, saying she underwent surgery and chemotherapy, and received widespread support. Now that her health has improved significantly, Lee continues her work as an influencer.

wjlee@sportschosun.com