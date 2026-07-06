Son Dam-bi Responds to Hotel Bubble Play Controversy: "I Wiped Everything Down with a Towel"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Singer and actress Son Dam-bi has addressed the controversy over her behavior at a hotel.

On the 6th, Son Dam-bi responded to the criticism, saying, "Many of you are worried about the bubble play, but I wiped the entire floor with a towel."

Son Dam-bi, who was on a family trip to Sokcho, posted a video on the 5th with the caption, "Ha-eum is an angel." The video showed Son Dam-bi and her daughter playing with bubbles at their hotel. Her daughter was seen having fun with a toy that automatically blows bubbles. While the clip captured a happy moment between mother and daughter, some fans criticized the pair for playing with bubbles at a hotel rather than at home or outdoors.

They pointed out that the bubble solution left on the floor could dirty the hotel room. As criticism grew that their behavior showed a lack of consideration in a shared space, Son Dam-bi stepped in to explain and tried to calm the controversy.

Meanwhile, Son Dam-bi married former national speed skating team member Lee Kyou-hyuk in 2022, and the couple has one daughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com