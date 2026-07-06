"Hong Hye-geol, Supported by 180 Million Won a Month," Says He Was Wronged by 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2' Editing: "I Spend the Money and End Up Looking Like a Thoughtless Idler"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Doctor Hong Hye-geol expressed frustration over how he was edited on the show.

A recent video titled "I'm the Only Bad Guy!! Hye-geol's Jeju Sea Date Completely Cut? | A Review of the Lyuh Couple's Appearance on Same Bed, Different Dreams 2" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Yeo Esther's Esther TV.

The couple recently appeared together on the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) variety show Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny. On the program, Esther Lyuh drew attention for supporting Hong Hye-geol's YouTube channel with as much as 180 million won a month and for giving him a bundle of cash as a gift.

Hong Hye-geol, however, said he felt wronged by the editing. "Whenever I watch the show, I'm always the bad guy. This time, it happened again. I'm the only one spending money, and I look immature and like a layabout," he complained.

The production team asked, "What are the facts?" Hong replied, "Don't you know me? I'm the emotional pillar of our family. My wife is such an unusual person. But the reason she can still keep her balance and run the company is because I steady things from every angle. I absorb all of my wife's angry scolding, so it doesn't spill over to you all. I'm the one covering everything."

Hong Hye-geol added, "Out in public, my wife seems like the kindest woman in the world, but at home there is hardship. If I spend money, people ask what else I'm spending on. I heard the bicycle was 70 million won, but that's not true. It's in the 50 million won range. Why did another 20 million won get inflated into the story?"

In response, Esther Lyuh said, "Then you should talk properly with the writer. You keep fighting, so the details aren't conveyed accurately. I even handled the sales adjustments." Hong Hye-geol then stated, "If everyone can be happy by making me the villain, then let this one body be ruined."

wjlee@sportschosun.com