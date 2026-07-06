Danielle runs a marathon, Min Hee-jin prepares a new boy group... Despite explosive recordings behind NewJeans' collapse, they keep going their own way [SC Issue]

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Danielle, formerly of NewJeans, and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin, now head of OOAK Records, are continuing to go their own way.

On the afternoon of the 2nd, the third hearing in ADOR's 33.1 billion won lawsuit for a penalty and damages against Danielle, her mother, and former CEO Min was held at the 31st Civil Division of the Seoul Central District Court, presided over by Chief Judge Nam In-soo.

At the hearing, ADOR said Danielle, unlike the other members, had independently carried out music activities such as recording a collaboration track with Emotional Oranges, as well as commercial work including photo shoots, and had violated her exclusive contract with ADOR.

It also claimed that NewJeans, together with Min, established an association for entertainment management business purposes and signed a dual contract with a Chinese capital-backed company that also organized ComplexCon in Hong Kong.

Danielle's side argued that no album was actually released, and that because ADOR knew the other members had also appeared at ComplexCon and still told them to return, this did not amount to a breach of contract.

Allegations were also raised against Min.

According to a September 2024 transcript presented by ADOR, Min said she was leading NewJeans' live broadcast and that if she appeared on the broadcast as well, tampering concerns could arise, so they needed to be separated. The transcript also included remarks that she promised financial compensation that could offset legal costs in ADOR's lawsuit, and that after NewJeans lost to ADOR, she encouraged the parents to create a new reason to terminate the exclusive contract by demanding terms ADOR could not accept.

Dispatch reported that Min led NJZ activities, including ComplexCon, using association funds established by the members' parents out of their own pockets, and also covered expenses such as rehearsal room costs for the rookie group she is preparing. It also alleged that Min was the one who introduced the Chinese capital-backed company to the parents, instructed them to add claims to court filings that some Illit members had mocked NewJeans, and devised an 'Illit attack' plan. She was also accused of telling Minji and Danielle's mother to record conversations during negotiation meetings with ADOR.

Meanwhile, Danielle and Min's camp appears calm.

Danielle recently took part in the 2026 China Airlines Half Marathon held in Gold Coast, Australia. Min founded OOAK Records and is preparing a new boy group.

It remains unclear how long the calm will last.

The fourth hearing in ADOR's damages lawsuit is scheduled for the 23rd. Min is also facing a separate lawsuit over the confirmation of a shareholders' agreement with HYBE. So far, she appeared to have the upper hand in that case. The trial court said, "Min Hee-jin sought ways to weaken HYBE's control over ADOR and independently control ADOR," but it did not accept the tampering allegations. HYBE has since filed an appeal. However, evidence related to the tampering allegations was disclosed in the current case, and if the appellate court accepts it, it could become a new variable.

Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com