Lee Jun-young Recounts Harsh Days in Japan: "My Agency Took My Phone and Told Me to Find My Way Home. A 15-Minute Walk Took 4 Hours" ('You Quiz on the Block')

[Sportschosun] Lee Jun-young looked back on his days promoting in Japan on 'You Quiz on the Block.'

On the 6th, tvN released a preview for actor Lee Jun-young's appearance on 'You Quiz on the Block.'

Lee Jun-young, who spent a long time promoting in Japan with U-KISS, said he underwent intensive Japanese training. He recalled, "My older members were already very good at Japanese. I went there with only three phrases: 'Kombanwa,' 'Konnichiwa,' and 'Arigato gozaimasu.' But it was brutal." He added, "They dropped me in the middle of Shibuya and told me to find my way back to the lodging. It was a 15-minute walk, but I couldn't speak the language. The company even took my phone, so it took me four hours to cover that 15-minute distance. I felt like I absolutely had to learn, and it was so frustrating because I could only say those three words."

Lee Jun-young said, "It was my first time in Japan, so I was completely overwhelmed then." He continued, "I knew my home address. I was living in Kamiyamacho. I kept asking people on the street, 'How do I get to Kamiyamacho?'"

Meanwhile, tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block,' featuring Lee Jun-young, will air on the 7th at 8:45 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com