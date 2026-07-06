Yoon Hyung Bin loses 2 billion won behind Jung Kyung-mi's back, then tries again... "Sixth business venture" ('Malja Show')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Yoon Hyung Bin, the man who dreams of being Peter Pan, and Kim Bo-sung, the icon of loyalty, will appear on 'Malja Show.'

KBS2's 'Malja Show,' airing on the 6th, will feature a special episode titled 'My Side.' On this day, comedian Yoon Hyung Bin and actor Kim Bo-sung will appear as guests, bringing laughter and emotion to the show with their candid talk.

Yoon Hyung Bin says he is currently taking on his sixth business venture and reveals that he has produced an idol boy group. In a previous broadcast, he said he had secretly run several businesses behind Jung Kyung-mi's back and lost about 2 billion won. Kim Young-hee, known as 'Malja Grandma,' asks whether his wife Jung Kyung-mi already knows about it. His answer is drawing attention.

Yoon Hyung Bin is also a producer who once helped turn 'Malja Show' MC Jeong Beom-gyun into a singer. The backstory of how Jeong Beom-gyun made his debut seven years ago under the stage name Yoo San-gyun will be revealed in the broadcast.

Kim Bo-sung makes a bittersweet confession, saying he nearly lost his entire fortune while trying to protect stocks and loyalty. He then reveals the 'loyalty investment method' he follows, and once the details are shared, sighs fill the studio. Kim Bo-sung's investment history, which left everyone feeling sorry for him, will be shown in the full broadcast.

A live phone call with Kim Bo-sung's wife will also take place. Interest is focused on what she will say is his greatest strength.

An impromptu balance game will also be held on site. When asked, "If Yoon Hyung Bin and Kim Bo-sung were the only two men left on Earth, who would you choose as your husband?" the audience's choice is drawing attention.

Meanwhile, KBS2's 'Malja Show' airs Monday at 9:30 p.m. on the 6th.

wjlee@sportschosun.com