Yoajung and Parkttugi Salt Bread Unveil Summer-Only Dessert Menu

Yoajung is launching a summer-only dessert menu with Parkttugi Salt Bread. The event is part of an effort to offer customers a new experience and a sense of delight through a collaboration between the two companies' signature products.

According to Yoajung on the 6th, the limited dessert menu introduced through this collaboration combines yogurt ice cream, honeycomb honey, chocolate shell topping, and Parkttugi Salt Bread's Churros Salt Bread to create rich flavors and a variety of textures. The Yoajung Choco Shell Churros, also being introduced, adds a crisp chocolate shell and chocolate ring topping to enhance the texture, while the rich buttery aroma of the Churros Salt Bread blends with the yogurt ice cream to deepen the flavor. The limited-edition menu will be sold from July 7 to August 7 for about a month at Parkttugi Salt Bread's Seongsu flagship store, Starfield Goyang branch, and The Hyundai Daegu branch. The new items will be sold in limited daily quantities and may sell out early. Customers who purchase the collaboration menu will receive Parkttugi Salt Bread rusk, known for its crunchy texture, as a special topping. The topping will be offered only for this collaboration and will not be sold separately.

A Yoajung official said, "The new summer limited-edition collaboration menu will offer a special sense of enjoyment and a gourmet experience for customers who prefer trendy desserts."

Kim Se-hyung, Sportschosun fax123@sportschosun.com