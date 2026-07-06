Passenger Plane Hit by Fireworks Just Before Landing on U.S. Independence Day

Fireworks light up the sky over New York's Brooklyn Bridge on July 4, U.S. Independence Day, in this Reuters-Yonhap News Agency photo.

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] On the night of July 4, U.S. Independence Day, a Delta Air Lines passenger jet was struck by a fireworks shell just before landing in Chicago. Fortunately, the aircraft landed safely, and no passengers or crew members were injured.

According to U.S. media outlets including CBS News, a fireworks shell hit the fuselage of Delta Air Lines Flight 1076, an Airbus A319 from Atlanta, around 8:30 p.m. on the 4th as it was approaching Midway International Airport in southern Chicago.

At the time of the incident, the pilot told air traffic controllers, "A firework just hit our plane." He added, "There was a loud bang on the aircraft, and I hope it was a firework exploding underneath the plane. For now, we will continue with the landing."

The aircraft then landed safely at Midway Airport without any major incident, and all passengers disembarked unharmed.

A total of 58 people were on board, including 52 passengers and six crew members, and no injuries were reported.

Local police said the collision caused minor damage, including some paint peeling from the aircraft's surface. Delta Air Lines said it is conducting a full inspection of the plane to check for any additional, more detailed damage.

The FBI and aviation authorities are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com