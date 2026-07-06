Professor Hwa Jeong-seok Named New Chief of Gyeongsang National University Hospital... "Regional, Essential and Public Healthcare as Top Priorities"

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Professor Hwa Jeong-seok of the Department of Urology has been appointed as the 19th chief of Gyeongsang National University Hospital. His term runs from July 6, 2026, to July 5, 2029.

The new chief, Hwa Jeong-seok, graduated from the College of Medicine at Gyeongsang National University in 1992. After earning both his master's and doctoral degrees from the university's graduate school, he is currently a professor at the Gyeongsang National University College of Medicine. He has also served as head of the Department of Urology, vice chair of the faculty council, a university council member, and director of the medical library branch.

At Gyeongsang National University Hospital, he has held key posts including head of the planning and coordination office, head of the education and research office, and director of the robotic surgery center, helping drive the hospital's progress in education, research, and patient care. Since 2023, he has served as vice president for clinical affairs and vice president for public affairs, gaining extensive experience in university hospital management, public healthcare policy, and innovation in care delivery systems.

In academia, he has contributed to the advancement of urology in Korea through active roles as a council member of the Korean Urological Association, a director of the Korean Prostate Society, a cooperative vice chair, and an auditor. He has also helped promote academic exchange and the development of healthcare policy.

Chief Hwa said, "I will place regional, essential, and public healthcare at the top of our values and strengthen our capacity to treat severe cases and provide essential care that is fully supported within the region." He added, "As an AI-based, research-oriented smart hospital, we will faithfully carry out our role as the Gyeongnam Regional Responsible Medical Institution. Based on labor-management cooperation and trust from the local community, we will lead public healthcare."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com