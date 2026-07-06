DJ DOC's Lee Haneul Sparks Another War of Words, Saying He Earned Two Months' Salary in a Day

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] DJ DOC's Lee Haneul has once again clashed with online users.

On the 4th, Lee uploaded a video titled "You Say You Won't Grow Old Like Me?" to his channel. In the video, he said, "Instead of leaving hateful comments, go out, study, and make some money. I've spent 30 years in music and succeeded. I've also been number one many times. My business and my shop are both doing well. Today, I earned two months' worth of your salary in one day."

Lee also expressed anger over a flood of complaints recently filed against the gopchang restaurant he runs in Eunpyeong District, Seoul, with fellow member Jung Jae-yong. Lee and Jung had previously been accused of violating the Food Sanitation Act after singing at an actor Kim Gyu-ri fan gathering held at the restaurant in February. Police were also called after they DJed inside the store and streamed live.

Lee stressed, "More than 1,000 reports were filed against our store. But nothing happened."

He explained that at Kim Gyu-ri's fan meeting, Kim had rented out the entire venue and asked him to sing one song as a fan service, so the claim that the restaurant received a two-month suspension was false. He also argued that the noise level was no different from background music at other restaurants, and that no complaints had ever come from the shop next door.

However, public reaction has been cold. Many say the problem is not Lee's political views, but his behavior and remarks themselves. Online users criticized him, saying, "How much do you think office workers make that you can say something like that?", "Shouldn't you at least distinguish between daily sales and net profit?", and "Didn't you once say your younger brother died because he couldn't afford to go to the hospital despite being sick? If you had so much money, why didn't you help then? Wasn't he in Jeju trying to fix the pension you invested in by himself?"

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com