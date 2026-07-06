"My lifelong wish is to become a dad"...46-year-old Jongmin Kim's dream of having a child grows after marriage to a wife 11 years younger

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Jongmin Kim drew laughs on "1 Night 2 Days" by expressing his earnest wish to have a child.

On the KBS 2TV variety show "1 Night 2 Days Season 4," which aired on the 5th, the members traveled to Donghae, Gangwon Province and took on a series of missions at their first destination.

That day, the members changed into swimsuits and life jackets before playing the "Backstroke Quiz Marathon" game.

To pass the mission, everyone had to answer the quiz correctly after touching the turnaround point while swimming backstroke.

During the quiz, the production team asked a proverb question: "A lifelong wish is ○○○." Jongmin Kim thought for a moment and answered, "A lifelong wish is to become a dad," sending the set into laughter.

His answer reflected his sincere feelings after recently revealing plans to have a child, and the other members related to it as well.

Moon Se-yoon sided with him, saying, "Let's just count that as correct," and Jongmin Kim added to the laughter by jokingly appealing to the staff, saying, "Why are you acting like that's not my wish?" and asking them to accept it as the right answer.

Moon Se-yoon then answered, "A lifelong wish is to live a long, healthy life," while DinDin shouted, "Upper limit!" as each member shared his own wish, creating a cheerful atmosphere on set.

Jongmin Kim married a non-celebrity wife 11 years his junior in 2025.

He has also received a wave of support after honestly sharing his plans for a child on a recent broadcast. Kim said, "We are preparing for a natural pregnancy. After studying IVF, I realized I couldn't go through with it. I thought it would be too hard on my wife," explaining that he is preparing for natural conception instead of IVF.

shyun@sportschosun.com