Sam Hammington Shows His Bare Face for the First Time in 7 Years... William and Bentley's Real Reactions

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Sam Hammington is drawing attention after revealing a noticeably changed look, following his successful weight loss and the shaving off of the beard he had kept for seven years.

On the 5th, Sam Hammington shared a pre-diet photo with the caption, "A year ago... I looked like a thumb."

He said, "I lost weight after that, but I kept my beard," adding, "My son Bentley always told me to shave, and I promised I would do it if my weight dropped below 99 kilograms."

After his weight actually dropped to 97.6 kilograms, Sam Hammington decided to shave in order to keep his promise to his son.

He said, "I've had a beard for seven years, so I can't even imagine what my face will look like if I shave it all off." After taking a photo of his last bearded look, he also shared a video of the shaving process.

He then said, "I'm curious how my family will react when they see my new face," and finished shaving cleanly without leaving a single strand of beard.

After seeing his transformed look, his sons William and Bentley smiled brightly and said, "It looks better," while his wife also welcomed the change, saying, "It's been a long time since I've seen that face."

Sam Hammington, however, admitted that he felt somewhat awkward about the new look, saying, "I don't like this face. Tell me what you think."

Netizens responded with comments such as, "You look 20 years younger," "The clean look is much better," and "You look cooler and younger," cheering on his transformation.

Meanwhile, Sam Hammington recently appeared on the YouTube channel Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon, where he drew attention for looking strikingly slimmer.

When Seo In-young asked, "Did you lose weight because of parenting?" Sam Hammington honestly replied, "I'm getting injections," revealing that he has been getting help from weight-loss shots.

Sam Hammington won widespread affection through the KBS2 variety show Superman Is Back with his sons William and Bentley, and he continues to stay in touch with fans through both broadcasting and YouTube.

shyun@sportschosun.com