Lee Chun-soo and Shim Haeun's 6-Year-Old Daughter Already Gets Picked Up by a Major Agency... Makes Her Kids Model Debut: "Grateful She Is Growing Up So Well"

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] The current life of former national soccer player Lee Chun-soo's third daughter, who is active as a kids model, has been revealed.

On the 5th, Lee Chun-soo's wife, Shim Haeun, shared a glimpse of her daily life raising their three children, writing, "A week of raising the eldest, who studies, the second, who plays sports, and the third, who models."

Shim Haeun also said, "A week of raising three siblings with different dreams means being everywhere at once," describing how busy she is as she moves around for each of her children's goals.

The post showed her helping her eldest daughter, who is focused on studying, driving her second son, who dreams of becoming a soccer player and is devoted to training, and spending a packed day with her youngest daughter, including model agency schedules, photo shoots, and dance lessons.

Shim Haeun also opened up about the realities of motherhood, saying, "Housework and planning are all things I just have to handle as a bonus." She added, "What can I do? I have to do my best to raise them with joy and gratitude. With children growing up so well, I will cheer myself up with jjambbong." Her candid words resonated with many.

What drew particular attention was the youngest daughter's recent update. After the eldest daughter made headlines for her excellent academic performance, the youngest daughter has reportedly been continuing her activities while dreaming of becoming a child actress and kids model.

She is currently being managed by the major model agency ESteem Entertainment and is said to be preparing for a range of activities, drawing public interest.

Meanwhile, Shim Haeun married former national soccer player Lee Chun-soo in 2012, and the couple has one son and two daughters. Through television and social media, they have consistently shared their children's growth and their family's daily life, earning much affection from the public.

shyun@sportschosun.com