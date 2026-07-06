"He Looks Just Like His Dad"... Oh Jong-hyuk Stuns Viewers with First Reveal of His Look-Alike Daughter

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jeong] Singer and actor Oh Jong-hyuk drew viewers' attention by revealing his eldest daughter's face on television for the first time. Her uncanny resemblance to his own childhood photos left the cast in awe.

On the August 4 episode of tvN's variety show "Amazing Saturday," former Click-B members Oh Jong-hyuk, Kim Sang-hyuk, and Yoo Ho-seok appeared as guests.

While playing a game in which the cast had to identify celebrities from their childhood photos, Boom said, "I prepared a question for the two of you," before revealing a photo. He then asked, "Who is this adorable little princess?"

After looking at the photo, Kim Sang-hyuk immediately shouted, "Oh Jong-hyuk," saying it was "too easy." Hanhae was surprised and said, "Really? She looks like a girl," while Boom also exclaimed, "She was so pretty I thought it was his daughter." Oh Jong-hyuk laughed awkwardly and responded, "Of all the photos they could have chosen..."

The studio erupted again when a photo of Oh Jong-hyuk's daughter, Rosie, was revealed. Her face closely resembled his own childhood features, drawing even more attention. P.O marveled, "She's really beautiful," and Young K pointed out Oh Jong-hyuk's doting-father side, saying, "Your expression lit up. You're smiling so brightly." Boom also said, "He has that same feeling when Oh Jong-hyuk ties his hair back. Such a beautiful daughter," expressing surprise at the look-alike father-daughter duo.

Meanwhile, Oh Jong-hyuk married a non-celebrity wife who is five years younger than him in 2021. He welcomed his first daughter, Rosie, in 2022, and became a father of two after having a second daughter in May.