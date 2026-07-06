Kim Ji-min Reveals School Bullying Victimization: "I Still Remember the Names of the Perpetrators. I Want an Apology" ('Refreshing Relief')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Lee Ho-seon delivered a sharp and pointed remark to parents of a daughter who had become the ringleader in a school bullying case.

Episode 27 of SBS Plus's 'Lee Ho-sun's Refreshing Relief,' which aired on the 4th, continued its steady rise by recording a peak household rating of 0.6% in the Seoul metropolitan area and paid cable households, according to Nielsen. The episode featured a story under the theme, "I Saw the Devil: Violence That Became Everyday Life," centered on a daughter who had become a school bullying perpetrator.

The guest said her daughter changed after entering high school and, together with friends, bullied another student. She also learned that the girl had bought expensive luxury cosmetics with money taken from the victim. The couple was left in shock at the realization that the school violence they had only seen online was happening in their own family.

After hearing the story, Lee Ho-seon firmly pointed out, "If you keep saying, 'My child isn't that kind of kid,' you will never be able to fix the problem. It is simply wrongdoing." She added, "The child must be held accountable. They should also face school discipline. They must apologize to the victim."

During the discussion, Kim Ji-min also revealed that she had been a victim of group bullying during her school years. "I went to school wearing work boots, and they had filled them with water," she said. "I still remember the names of the two perpetrators. Even now, I want an apology." Her confession left the studio in a somber mood.

Lee Ho-seon advised, "Violent dynamics emerge within groups." She added, "Victims must be protected without exception, and even if it is late, they should receive counseling to help them recover." She then delivered a stern warning to school bullying perpetrators, saying, "You will also become victims someday. Apologize and never take part in such acts again."

Meanwhile, SBS Plus's 'Lee Ho-sun's Refreshing Relief' airs every Saturday at 10 a.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com