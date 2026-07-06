Chile's ARMY fans angered by BTS concert ban... Hundreds stage a purple protest outside the presidential palace

Photo = Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] After the Chilean government barred BTS from performing at the National Stadium, local fans known as ARMY took to the streets. Hundreds of fans marched from downtown Santiago to the presidential palace, calling for the concert to be held.

According to local media in Chile on the 5th local time, hundreds of BTS fans gathered at Plaza Italia in Santiago and held a peaceful protest against the government's decision to deny use of the National Stadium.

Dressed in purple, the color symbolizing the group, the fans marched along Alameda Avenue to the area near La Moneda Palace, the presidential residence, carrying placards and banners that read "BTS to the National Stadium" and "Music and art do not damage stadiums."

In an interview with Spain's EFE news agency, 22-year-old fan Daniela Trujillo said, "We are very angry," adding, "They cannot cancel the concert. They are taking away our chance to meet the artist we love and who has supported us through life."

Hisel Muñoz, a local fan club representative, also urged the government to reconsider its decision, saying, "There is no realistic alternative venue outside the National Stadium that can accommodate tens of thousands of spectators."

The controversy began when Chile's National Institute of Sports (IND) refused to approve BTS's three scheduled performances at Santiago's National Stadium in October.

Photo = Yonhap News Agency

The IND explained that the installation and removal of the 360-degree center stage required for the concerts could seriously damage the stadium's turf and affect upcoming football matches and major events, calling it "a decision based purely on technical considerations."

Fans, however, are raising suspicions that the government's decision may have been politically motivated.

Some participants criticized it as "a political decision to cover up other domestic issues," calling it "highly unfair and disrespectful."

The Chilean government also pointed to the fact that local concert organizer DG Medios sold tickets before securing approval to use the stadium.

Authorities said the stage was expected to place about 600 tons of load on the turf, and that the recovery period could seriously disrupt stadium operations.

The government is also reviewing alternative venues near the National Stadium and the possibility of using stadiums in regional cities, but it is reportedly difficult to find a facility that can accommodate about 200,000 spectators over three days.

The issue has also sparked political debate in Chile.

Some opposition figures criticized the government for failing to properly coordinate a large-scale cultural event and called for accountability, while the government has maintained that the decision was made for safety and administrative reasons.

narusi@sportschosun.com