Hong Yoon-hwa, Down 40 kg, Goes for an Alley Run in the Heat: "I Won't Let the Yo-Yo Come Back"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Hong Yoon-hwa shared an update on her diet journey and gave fans a cheerful glimpse into her daily life.

On the 5th, a video showing Hong Yoon-hwa and her husband Kim Min-ki taking a walk was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Hong Yoon-hwa and Kim Min-ki’s Cozy Couple Life."

That day, Hong Yoon-hwa went out for a walk wearing sneakers that Kim Min-ki had personally put on her. Even under the blazing sun and sweltering heat, she marched forward with both fists clenched and shouted, "Bring it on!" spreading her bright energy.

Hong Yoon-hwa, who is still steadily continuing her diet, also challenged herself to run to lose weight.

After running for a while, she laughed and said, "I was singing in the bathroom earlier without even realizing it," then reenacted the song on the spot, adding, "I sang, 'Shall I pray to the sky so the yo-yo won't come back?'"

Kim Min-ki also revealed the couple's own secret to making walks more enjoyable. He said, "A lot of people ask whether walking gets boring, but we have our own fun way of doing it," adding, "We play by reading the signs on the street in a funny way," showing the couple's cheerful everyday life.

During the walk, Hong Yoon-hwa warmly greeted a neighborhood dog she met along the way and spoke affectionately to a stray cat she often sees. She also walked around Mangwon-dong, Seoul, chatting naturally with restaurant owners she knows, adding warmth with her friendly interactions with local residents.

In particular, Hong Yoon-hwa recently drew many congratulations after revealing that she had successfully lost as much as 40 kg.

She has been maintaining a healthy diet by combining careful meal management with exercise, and even after the weight loss, she continues to work out to prevent regaining the weight, earning strong support from fans.

Meanwhile, Hong Yoon-hwa and Kim Min-ki married in 2018 after a long relationship, and they actively communicate with fans by honestly sharing their daily lives, mukbangs, and diet journey through their YouTube channel.

shyun@sportschosun.com