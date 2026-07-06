Yoon Hye-jin, Uhm Tae-woong's Wife, Shows Off Six-Pack Abs at 46...Defined Abs Revealed During Ballet Practice

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Yoon Hye-jin, the wife of actor Uhm Tae-woong and a former ballerina, showed off her toned six-pack abs.

On the 6th, Yoon Hye-jin checked her fit figure in the mirror while practicing ballet, saying, "I have to do it, I guess."

In particular, her defined six-pack abs and toned physique, visible beneath a tank top, drew attention. Even at 46, Yoon Hye-jin surprised many with her healthy and striking appearance, shaped by consistent self-care.

After marriage and childbirth, Yoon Hye-jin stopped working as a ballerina, but she is set to return to the stage for the first time in about 10 years.

Earlier, Yoon Hye-jin personally announced her comeback, saying, "I will be greeting everyone from the stage after a long time. This August, Tae-ji Choi, who first cast me as a lead during my Korea National Ballet days, invited me to appear in that performance."

Yoon Hye-jin graduated from Seoul Arts High School and the Department of Dance at Sejong University before serving as a principal dancer with the Korea National Ballet.

She later performed with the Monte Carlo Ballet and earned recognition on the international stage. In 2008, she also received the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Award, building an impressive career.

Meanwhile, Yoon Hye-jin married actor Uhm Tae-woong in 2013 and has a daughter, Uhm Ji On. Ji On entered Sunhwa Arts Middle School this year, majoring in vocal music.

shyun@sportschosun.com