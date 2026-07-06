[SC Scene] VAY ONN, a promising act from Boys II Planet, makes an upgraded debut as Kim Jae-joong's youth idol group (full story)

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Kim Jae-joong's refreshing idol group, VAY ONN, is ready to take the stage.

On the afternoon of the 6th, VAY ONN held a showcase at NOL Theater Hapjeong Tongyang Life Insurance Hall in Mecenat Polis, Mapo District, Seoul, to celebrate the release of its debut EP, "Youth Today."

Sen said, "We have finally made our official debut. I have waited a very long time for this moment. I am excited and happy. We received so much support and help while preparing for our debut, and we will work hard and keep growing so we can live up to everyone's expectations."

On the 6th, the debut showcase for the rookie boy group VAY ONN was held at Shinhan Card SOL Pay Square Live Hall. Ayang is seen posing for photos. Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.06/

VAY ONN is a six-member boy group consisting of Sen, Masato, Ayang, Jinwi, and newcomers Teru and Mano. The group first drew attention through Mnet's "Boys II Planet" and is now gaining interest as the second idol group launched by iNKODE Entertainment, founded by singer and actor Kim Jae-joong, following KEYVITUP.

Masato explained, "VAY ONN is a team name that carries our ambition to write a new narrative through our voices. Because the members are all different ages, we each have a different understanding of youth, so we talked a lot with one another. Our strength is showing many different shades of youth, from cute to cool." Teru added, "I used to think youth was something you only feel as time passes, but we are expressing the youth of the present."

On the 6th, the debut showcase for the rookie boy group VAY ONN was held at Shinhan Card SOL Pay Square Live Hall. Jinwi is seen posing for photos. Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.06/

The members also expressed gratitude to company head Kim Jae-joong. Mano said, "He gave us a youth concept and emphasized manners. He told us that if we greet people well and stay respectful, others will see us in a better light and we can grow more." Ayang added, "He told us, 'Even if 99 out of 100 people dislike you and only one likes you, don't give up and keep fighting.' I was deeply moved by that."

On the 6th, the debut showcase for the rookie boy group VAY ONN was held at Shinhan Card SOL Pay Square Live Hall. Sen is seen posing for photos. Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.06/

Mano said KEYVITUP, which debuted in April, has a different concept but remains a supportive colleague group. "They advised us to be grateful to everyone and stay humble," he said. Sen added, "We often meet at the company, talk about our worries, and learn a lot about manners."

On the 6th, the debut showcase for the rookie boy group VAY ONN was held at Shinhan Card SOL Pay Square Live Hall. Teru is seen posing for photos. Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.06/

"Youth Today" is an album that portrays different forms of youth through weather imagery. It includes five tracks: "Super Lucky Song," which Kim Jae-joong helped write; the title track "Mua!," with its catchy melody; "Got It," which carries a refreshing energy; the pre-released song "Wata Day"; and "Where My Youth Lives," on which VAY ONN also took part in writing the lyrics.

On the 6th, the debut showcase for the rookie boy group VAY ONN was held at Shinhan Card SOL Pay Square Live Hall. Masato is seen posing for photos. Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.06/

The title track, "Mua!," is a teen dance-pop song that blends bright synth sounds with lively drums. Even the blazing summer sun is portrayed as a sign of love and the tremor of youth.

Masato described it as "a song that sings of youthful excitement with bright and refreshing energy."

Jinwi said, "On the day we filmed the music video, it rained so heavily that filming had to stop several times, so it was tough and difficult. But when I saw the final result, all of that hardship disappeared. I really love it."

On the 6th, the debut showcase for the rookie boy group VAY ONN was held at Shinhan Card SOL Pay Square Live Hall. Mano is seen posing for photos. Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.06/

"Youth Today" will be released at 6 p.m. on the 6th.

Sen said, "As the four of us appeared on 'Boys II Planet,' we felt ourselves getting closer to our dream, and the support of our fans became a huge source of strength." Mano added, "I want VAY ONN to become a group that makes people think of youth."

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com