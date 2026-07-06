BTS Defeats Chilean Government... ARMY Peace Protest Forces Reversal of 'Concert Ban' Decision [Full Story]

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] BTS has also changed the Chilean government.

BTS had planned to hold their world tour, "Arirang," three times in October at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile's capital. However, the National Sports Institute, the body responsible for approving use of the stadium, rejected the request on the 3rd.

The Chilean government is taking issue with local organizer DG Medios for selling tickets before approval to use the stadium was granted. It said BTS's concert would require a 360-degree stage, which could place about 600 tons of load on the grass. During the recovery period, this could seriously disrupt stadium operations, including soccer matches and major events. Alternative venues, including areas near the National Stadium as well as provincial stadiums in Viña del Mar and Concepción, and some private stadiums, are also under review. However, they are reportedly too small to accommodate 200,000 spectators over three days or to install a 360-degree stage.

ARMY, BTS's official fan club, believes the Chilean government made the decision to distract from political issues.

On the 5th local time, hundreds of ARMY members gathered in downtown Santiago and staged a protest against the ban on using the National Stadium. Holding banners with slogans such as "BTS to the National Stadium" and "Music and art do not damage stadiums," they sang BTS songs and marched peacefully to the area near La Moneda Palace, the presidential residence.

In the end, the Chilean government backed down. In a statement issued the same day, it said the new proposal submitted by the local concert organizer complied with current regulations and would ensure the stadium's proper use.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com