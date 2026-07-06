Ice Cream Topped with Raw Oysters and Soy Sauce Draws Attention: "It Looks a Little Scary"

Photo source: social networking service

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A unique ice cream topped with raw oysters and soy sauce has become a hot topic in a region of Japan.

According to local posts on social networking service, the tourist rest stop Michinoeki Yamada in Iwate Prefecture, Japan, recently launched an oyster soft-serve ice cream as a summer-only menu item.

The unexpected combination has spread by word of mouth, drawing curious visitors from across Japan.

Videos show soft-serve ice cream with a rich milk flavor topped with fresh oysters produced in Yamada Bay, Iwate Prefecture, and lightly drizzled with a special soy sauce.

For first-time viewers, the pairing may seem unusual. But locals say the fresh taste of the sea, the sweetness of the milk, and the savory flavor of the soy sauce create an unexpected harmony.

Internet users who saw the video reacted with comments such as, "The saltiness, sweetness, and dessert-like flavor seem like they would go well together," "It has gone beyond the realm of dessert," "I thought it was an image made by AI," and "It looks a little scary." The ice cream is sold as a summer-limited menu item for 600 yen, or about 5,700 won.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com