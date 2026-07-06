Kard to Make First Full-Length Comeback on the 28th... Releases Scheduler

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] The co-ed group Kard is opening the door to the truth.

At midnight on the 6th, Kard unveiled the scheduler for its first full-length album, "Where To Now? (Part 2): Now Here," on its official account.

The released scheduler stands out for linking each teaser piece on a map like a single route. Starting on the 7th with two versions of concept photos, Kard will roll out the tracklist, music video teaser, and Highlight Medley in sequence. From the 21st to the 23rd, mysterious content titled "No Where" is also set to be revealed, heightening curiosity.

"Where To Now? (Part 2): Now Here" is an album that continues from the seventh mini album, "Where To Now? (Part 1: Yellow Light)," released in August 2024. While the previous album asked where the group was heading, this release delivers a message of truth reached after much wandering, bringing the series to a close.

"Where To Now? (Part 2): Now Here" will be released at 6 p.m. on the 28th.

Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun silk781220@sportschosun.com