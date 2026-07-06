'Mixed-Gender Group' KARD to Disband After 9 Years... "Activities End After Careful Discussion" [Official]

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] The mixed-gender group KARD will wrap up its activities after about nine years.

DSP Media announced on its official social media account on the 6th that KARD's future plans and the group's activities would be coming to an end.

The agency said, "KARD will release its first full-length album, 'Where To Now? (Part.2) : NOWHERE,' on July 28, and then go on a world tour."

It added, "After careful discussions with the four members, we have agreed to bring KARD's journey to a close with this promotion. We would like to thank Hidden KARD once again for supporting KARD for so long, and we ask for your warm encouragement and support for the members as they begin new paths in their own ways."

The agency also said, "We hope the new album and tour, prepared with all the members' hearts, will remain a precious memory for Hidden KARD." It added, "We ask for your continued interest in this promotion, which will be filled with KARD's signature style until the very end."

KARD debuted in 2016 with BM, J.Seph, Jeon So-min, and Jeon Ji-woo, entering the K-pop market with its distinctive mixed-gender lineup.

Starting with its debut single, 'Oh NaNa,' KARD drew attention from fans at home and abroad with its powerful concepts and music, building global recognition.

The first full-length album, 'Where To Now? (Part.2) : NOWHERE,' is a continuation of the seventh mini album, 'Where To Now? (Part.1 : Yellow Light),' released in August last year. While the earlier part posed the question of "where to go," the new album is expected to contain the message and answers reached after a long journey.

Meanwhile, KARD will release the full album through various music streaming sites at 6 p.m. on July 28, then launch its world tour and officially conclude its activities.

shyun@sportschosun.com