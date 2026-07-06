Kim Dae-ho Surprises Viewers with Bold Nude Bath with Ethiopian Tribe: "I Wasn't Embarrassed at All" (Great Guide 3)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Kim Dae-ho will take a daring nude bath with tribal members in a remote area of Ethiopia.

In the episode of MBC Every1's "Great Guide 3" airing on the 7th, Park Myung-soo, Kim Dae-ho, Choi Daniel, and Lee Mu-jin visit a Karo tribe village in southern Ethiopia and experience the local culture firsthand.

That day, the members went to a riverside spot to fish, and Kim Dae-ho could not take his eyes off the Karo tribespeople, who naturally undressed and enjoyed bathing.

Kim Dae-ho said, "I really wanted to try it at least once. My dream was to become one with nature," and headed to the river with the tribespeople without hesitation.

He then said, "Cut it out and use it as you see fit," before boldly taking off all his clothes in front of the camera and going for a nude bath, surprising the production team and the cast.

Caught off guard by the unexpected scene, the production team quickly pointed the camera toward the sky, and the cast members watching the footage in the studio could not hide their flustered expressions.

After the bath, however, Kim Dae-ho expressed satisfaction. He said, "It was really great. I wasn't embarrassed at all, and it felt like going back to my childhood," adding that he felt as if he had completely blended into nature.

Meanwhile, Kim Dae-ho joined MBC as a 30th open-recruitment announcer in 2011 and won wide popularity through shows such as "I Live Alone" and "Where Is My Home."

After leaving MBC, where he had worked for 14 years, last year, he turned freelance and has continued to appear on a variety of entertainment programs, including "Great Guide 3."

Kim Dae-ho's bold remote-area experience will be revealed in MBC Every1's "Great Guide 3," airing at 8:30 p.m. on the 7th.

narusi@sportschosun.com