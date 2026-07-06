Tiffany Young, linked to Byun Yo-han, draws attention with her bob haircut transformation... She looks even younger after marriage

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Tiffany Young, a member of Girls' Generation (SNSD) and an actress, caught fans' attention with her even more radiant visuals.

On the 5th, Tiffany posted a short video on her social media without any explanation.

The video showed Tiffany wearing a bob-style wig and looking straight at the camera. Even with the short hairstyle, her sharp features and small face stood out, giving her a doll-like appearance.

In particular, her even younger-looking vibe, flawless skin, and defined features drew admiration from fans.

Fans who saw the video reacted enthusiastically, leaving comments such as, "Is that really Tiffany? I thought she was a doll," "Byun Yo-han must be so jealous," "I didn't know a bob would suit her this well," and "Her hair and makeup are a perfect match."

Meanwhile, Tiffany and actor Byun Yo-han had been publicly dating and became a legally married couple after registering their marriage in February this year. She has recently continued to connect with fans while balancing activities with SNSD and her acting career.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com