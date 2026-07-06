Director Na Hong-jin of 'Hope' on racist question in Cannes: "Of course I was offended, and I don't want to talk about it anymore"

At the press screening of the film 'Hope' held on the 6th at Megabox COEX, from left, Zo In-sung, director Na Hong-jin, Jung Ho-yeon and Hwang Jung-min pose for photos. Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.06/

[Sportschosun, Reporter An So-yoon] Director Na Hong-jin spoke candidly about a rude question from a foreign reporter at the press conference for the 79th Cannes International Film Festival.

At the press and distribution screening of 'Hope' held on the 6th at Megabox COEX in Samseong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Na said, "Of course I was offended, and since I can't express how I feel, I don't want to talk about it anymore."

'Hope,' which opens on the 15th, tells the story of Beom-seok, the head of the Hopo Port Branch Office in the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), who hears from local young people that a tiger has appeared. As the entire village goes on alert, he is confronted with an unbelievable reality. The film is directed by Na Hong-jin, known for 'The Chaser,' 'The Yellow Sea' and 'The Wailing.'

'Hope' was invited to the competition section of the 79th Cannes International Film Festival in May. However, at the time, a foreign reporter at the press conference asked questions to Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander, then made a remark to Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung and Jung Ho-yeon, saying, "I don't know if the rest of you are gugugi," sparking accusations of racism. In response, Na briefly said, "Of course I was offended. Since I can't express how I feel, I don't want to talk about it anymore."

He also picked the most memorable moment from working with Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander. Na said, "What was interesting was that the two of them came to film separately. When one came for shooting, the other had to stay home and take care of the child. So when Michael came, I drank every day. He wasn't someone who drank in moderation. It was interesting because his upbringing seemed similar to mine, and we laughed together while watching YouTube. Alicia and I have known each other for quite some time. She also nagged me a lot on set this time, but we wrapped things up on a good note. There was no particular episode, but it was an enjoyable experience."

Reporter An So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com