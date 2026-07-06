"Hope" Jung Ho-yeon: "For the profanity scenes, I drew inspiration from senior Hwang Jung-min's past work, since he is a master of such acting"

At the press screening for the film "Hope" held at Megabox COEX on the 6th, Jung Ho-yeon answers questions. Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.06/

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] Actor Jung Ho-yeon spoke about how she prepared for the profanity scenes in the film "Hope."

At the press and distribution screening for "Hope" held on the 6th at Megabox COEX in Samseong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Jung Ho-yeon said, "For the profanity scenes, I drew a lot of inspiration from senior Hwang Jung-min's past work, since he is a master of profanity acting."

Set to open on the 15th, "Hope" follows Beom-seok, the head of the Hopo Port Branch Office in the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), who hears from local young people that a tiger has appeared. As the entire village goes on alert, he is confronted with an unbelievable reality. The film is directed by Na Hong-jin, known for "The Chaser," "The Yellow Sea," and "The Wailing."

Jung Ho-yeon, who plays police officer Seong-ae, said of working with Na Hong-jin for the first time, "Working not only with Director Na Hong-jin, but also with cinematographer Hong Kyung-pyo and the senior actors, was a new challenge. On set, we communicated mostly through our eyes rather than words. Of course, it was difficult to keep up with that pace at first, but later it felt like we had become one."

She also said of the profanity scenes, "I was able to learn a lot by watching senior Hwang Jung-min's past work, since he is a master of profanity acting. As a police officer, I thought there would also be parts of me that resemble the station chief."

Ahn So-yoon, Reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com