KT Unveils Blueprint for AX Platform Company, Park Yoon-young Says It Will Lead the Market Through Infrastructure Investment and Innovative Services

◇Park Yoon-young, CEO of KT, presents the company’s business strategy for the AX Platform Company.

KT is moving to transform itself into an "AX Platform Company" that will lead Korea’s AX, or AI Transformation. CEO Park Yoon-young personally outlined the blueprint for the shift.

According to KT on the 6th, Park held his first press conference since taking office at Pullman Ambassador Seoul Eastpole Hotel in Gwangjin District, Seoul, and presented a new corporate vision called the "AX Platform Company." KT said the vision refers to a company that takes responsibility for Korea’s connectivity now and in the future as a national backbone telecom operator, while achieving strong growth through platforms and innovative services that lead the AX era.

To make the transition to an AX Platform Company, KT plans to strengthen AX infrastructure and services, including zero-trust information security, information technology, AI Data Center (AIDC), AI Edge, submarine communications cables, and business-to-business and business-to-consumer services.

◇Park Yoon-young, CEO of KT, presents the company’s business strategy for the AX Platform Company.

Park said KT’s essence lies in "connection." He stressed that telecommunications is fundamentally about linking people to people and data to data, and that the company is directly and indirectly tied to the role of an AX Platform Company. Since taking office, Park has pushed to expand KT’s AX service competitiveness by integrating functions that had been scattered across B2B strategy, business, technology, and partnerships, and by creating the AX Business Division.

KT will invest a total of about 12 trillion won in network-related areas over the next three years to strengthen information security and IT. That is more than double the spending over the previous three-year period. Of the total, about 8 trillion won will go into network enhancement. The focus will be on improving customer-perceived quality and securing leadership in future network technologies such as 6G, satellites, and data center interconnection (DCI). In the satellite sector, KT is the only company in Korea that directly controls and operates multiple satellites in geostationary orbit and low Earth orbit, securing the country’s communications sovereignty and providing uninterrupted networks even during disasters or security crises.

◇Park Yoon-young, CEO of KT, presents the company’s business strategy for the AX Platform Company.

KT will also invest about 5 trillion won to strengthen AX infrastructure and service innovation. It plans to build a 1-gigawatt AIDC based on actual demand and organically connect central AIDCs that handle large-scale training and inference demand with AI Edge facilities expanded near industrial sites. In addition, KT plans to add more than 90 Tbps of supply through a preemptive 1 trillion won investment in submarine communications cables.

To secure new growth engines, KT will also fully launch its AX businesses, including "Token Factory" and "stablecoin."

Park Yoon-young said, "We will further strengthen the essence of the telecom business and achieve solid growth on that foundation, so that Korea can leap forward as a powerhouse in AX."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com