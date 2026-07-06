"The Reason I Must Live" Park Mi-sun Breaks Down in Tears Before Cancer Treatment, Touched by Her Family's Fireworks

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung An-ji] Broadcaster Park Mi-sun moved viewers as she said the strength that helped her endure breast cancer chemotherapy came from her family.

On the 6th, MBN's "My Family's Precious Family" released a teaser titled "The reason Park Mi-sun decided to regain her health."

In the video, Park Mi-sun, who visited the Gangneung coast with Lee Bong-won, said, "I came here in winter, and about a year and a half later, I came back in summer." She added, "Back then, I had so many thoughts. But after finishing treatment and looking at the Gangneung shoreline again, I thought, 'I'm so relieved. I made it through.'"

Park Mi-sun said she had come on a trip at the time but stayed only at her accommodation. "Usually, chemotherapy starts about a month after surgery," she said. "During that month, a person really changes. I worried a lot, and all kinds of thoughts crossed my mind."

She continued, "Then my husband suddenly said we should go to Gangneung. I got annoyed and asked, 'Why Gangneung?'" She added, "He wanted to go to the beach, but I had no energy at all and said I couldn't go out. Then the kids told me, 'Mom, open the window and look.'"

Park Mi-sun said, "When I opened the window, my husband and the kids were all doing fireworks they had prepared in advance." She added, "Seeing that, I thought, 'Those three people are exactly why I need to get my health back,' and I burst into tears."

"I cried a lot in the room that day," she said. "I wasn't crying because I was upset. I was crying because I realized my family was the reason I needed to get better." She added, "That was when I pulled myself together and started chemotherapy."

Meanwhile, Park Mi-sun stopped her broadcasting activities after being diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in December 2024. She later underwent surgery, 16 rounds of chemotherapy, and radiation therapy, and is now recovering after completing treatment.

Park Mi-sun said of her current condition, "I'm continuing treatment in good health. I'm still on medication, and I have a checkup next month. I go in regularly every six months."

anjee85@sportschosun.com