Seo Hyo-rim, Tearfully Takes Over Kimchi Recipe Once Made with the Late Kim Soo-mi... "Mom, I'll Do My Best"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Seo Hyo-rim has shared precious memories of the late Kim Soo-mi.

On the 6th, Seo Hyo-rim posted photos along with the message, "It has been a long time since I last posted or looked back on photos we took together."

The photos show the late Kim Soo-mi and Seo Hyo-rim sitting side by side and smiling brightly. Wearing aprons and sanitary gloves, the two women were seen mixing kimchi together, creating a warm and cheerful atmosphere.

In particular, Seo Hyo-rim learning how to make kimchi to inherit her mother-in-law's touch, and the late Kim Soo-mi smiling as she passed on her own special recipe, brought a touching sense of emotion.

The added phrase, "Now you can make the kimchi yourself," made the moment even more moving, as it echoed Seo Hyo-rim's recent intention to carry on Kim Soo-mi's kimchi business.

Earlier, Seo Hyo-rim said on her social media on the 26th of last month, "It tastes so good that I wonder if I have always loved kimchi this much. Mom, I'll do my best. Please keep watching over me," expressing her determination to continue the late Kim Soo-mi's kimchi business.

Meanwhile, the late Kim Soo-mi died in October 2024 due to an underlying illness. Seo Hyo-rim married Jung Myung-ho, the son of Kim Soo-mi and head of the food company Napal Flower F&B, in 2019, and they have a daughter. During her lifetime, Seo Hyo-rim and Kim Soo-mi drew much affection from the public by openly showing their close mother-in-law and daughter-in-law relationship through broadcasts and social media. Even after Kim Soo-mi's death, Seo Hyo-rim has continued to share posts remembering her and expressing her grief.

anjee85@sportschosun.com