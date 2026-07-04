"You Can't Let Your Mood Become Your Attitude": Yoo Jae-suk Regains His Professionalism, But His True Feelings Are Exposed ('What Are You Doing When You Play?')

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Yoo Jae-suk draws laughter after falling victim to a group attack from the cast.

The MBC variety show "What Are You Doing When You Play?" airing on July 4 will feature "What Are You Doing When You Play? Diary," which follows village youth leader Yoo Jae-suk and the four younger members who follow him — Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan, Joo Woo-jae, and Kwak Bum — as they live a country life.

In the middle of it all, the members seem to seize the perfect chance to tease Yoo Jae-suk and begin mocking him in unison, drawing laughter. Yoo Jae-suk runs in and out of the front gate as the others toy with him, and he eventually gets his revenge by dousing them with water.

Attention then turns to Yoo Jae-suk, who is seen running alone in the rain. He finally heads outside the gate and sprints away with a frantic expression, raising curiosity about what situation could have left him so rattled.

After everything is over, Joo Woo-jae tells Yoo Jae-suk, who cannot hide how upset he is, "Hyung, you can't let your mood become your attitude." Yoo Jae-suk tries to brush it off, saying, "How could that be? We're professionals. We have to do our jobs." But his true feelings are laid bare, sending the set into laughter.

What happened to Yoo Jae-suk can be seen on MBC's "What Are You Doing When You Play?" airing Saturday, July 4 at 6:30 p.m.