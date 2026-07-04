Former SK hynix Announcer Kim Joon-sang Reveals Post-Resignation 'Huge Performance Bonus' News, Even Selling Stocks in a 'Bittersweet Reality' ('Point of Omniscient Interfere')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Former SK hynix announcer Kim Joon-sang's bittersweet resignation backstory is also revealed, adding a touch of humor and pathos.

In episode 405 of the MBC variety show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere,' which airs today (the 4th), viewers will see a realistic meeting at the MBC announcer team, thrown into chaos by the appearance of an 'AI announcer' that threatens the original.

At the meeting, department head Jeon Jong-hwan announces the introduction of 'AI cloning' technology, which copies announcers' voices for radio news segments. After announcers Park So-young and Kim Suji read the news script themselves, an AI voice that reproduces even their speech habits and rhythm is unveiled, leaving the announcers unable to hide their surprise. Those who heard the AI announcer's voice firsthand reportedly said they were 'facing a serious crisis,' underscoring the tension. The question now is how similar the human and AI voices really were, and what result this head-to-head showdown will bring.

In the process, Kim Joon-sang, a former SK hynix employee, candidly shares the painful behind-the-scenes story of his resignation, adding more entertainment to the show. He had worked as a star member of SK hynix's PR team before joining MBC to pursue his dream, but he confesses to the 'bittersweet' reality of recently hearing that his former colleagues are receiving huge performance bonuses. He also reveals a stock-selling story that is hard to hear without tears, reportedly leaving the studio in a somber mood.

Meanwhile, announcer Park So-young will give her first-ever special lecture at a university. Invited by department head Jeon Jong-hwan, who is an adjunct professor at Konkuk University, she will stand before Konkuk University students and share a range of stories under the theme, 'If I Had Known This Back Then.' She will honestly recall the time she nearly caused a live broadcast accident after making a mistake while reporting a baseball game early in her career. She will also deliver a heartfelt message, saying that even though she joined MBC at a relatively late age, 'there is a right time for everyone,' a remark expected to leave a deep impression on viewers at home.

In particular, the lecture is expected to surprise audiences by revealing that Park So-young, who had only seemed like a cheerful and quirky 'sunshine character,' is actually a highly strategic one. In 2021, Park So-young beat odds of thousands to one to pass MBC's open recruitment for announcers. She is said to share her own special interview strategy in full, from realistic interview routines to clever self-introduction tips, explaining the secret behind her success.

From candid survival-strategy talks with senior announcers to her first university lecture cheering on young people, Park So-young's day, which is set to brighten the small screen, can be seen on MBC's 'Point of Omniscient Interfere' at 11 p.m. tonight (the 4th), a little earlier than usual on Saturday night.