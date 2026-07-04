You Quiz on the Block mourns voice actress Hee-sun Kang, the voice of Shin-chan’s mom: "Thank you for brightening the world with your voice"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] "You Quiz on the Block" expressed its condolences over the death of voice actress Hee-sun Kang.

On the 4th, tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" posted a tribute, saying, "'I love my job as a voice actress so much.' Our forever Shin-chan mom, voice actress Hee-sun Kang. Thanks to you, our childhood was happy and truly enjoyable. Thank you for brightening the world with your beautiful voice. May you rest in peace."

Kang died of an underlying illness at 2:10 a.m. that day at Inje University Sanggye Paik Hospital in Nowon District, Seoul. She was 65.

She joined the 10th class of the TBC Voice Actors' Troupe in 1979 and worked on a wide range of animations, including "Anne of Green Gables," "The Rose of Versailles," "Ghost in the Shell," and "Captain Planet." During the 1980s and 1990s, she also voiced Sharon Stone and Julia Roberts on "Weekend Movie" and "Saturday Movie." She was also familiar to many as the voice of subway announcements in Seoul and Busan.

From 1999, she won widespread affection for playing both Shin-chan's mother, Bong Mi-seon, and Mang-gu in the Korean version of "Crayon Shin-chan."

Kang had previously revealed that she had been diagnosed in 2021 with colon cancer that had spread to her liver and had been given two years to live, drawing sympathy from the public. When she appeared on tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" in 2024, she said, "It has been four years since I was diagnosed with cancer. A problem was found in my colon during a health checkup. The cancer spread to my liver. There were about 17 liver metastases. I underwent chemotherapy 47 times. After I got sick, I started living as if every day were my last."

Even during treatment, she never stopped working as a voice actress. She recorded subway announcements from her hospital room and continued dubbing for "Crayon Shin-chan the Movie" for 14 hours and 30 minutes while receiving chemotherapy. Kang said, "At first, my voice was husky and barely came out, so I worried it might never return. Four days after chemotherapy, my voice came back, and that was when I scheduled the recording. I felt even more desperate. I even thought, 'If I were this sick and didn't even have Shin-chan, what could I possibly rely on to get through it?' I am a voice actress, but I truly love my job. I love Shin-chan's mom so much, and I think that made it possible. I had my own will, and I had a sense of duty. Shin-chan became my pillar of support."

However, about a year after she announced her departure from "Crayon Shin-chan" last year, she has passed away, deepening the sense of loss.

Meanwhile, her funeral altar has been set up in Room 31 of the funeral hall at The Catholic University of Korea, Seoul St. Mary's Hospital. The funeral procession will be held at 7:40 a.m. on the 6th, and her burial site will be Yongin Park Honerstone.