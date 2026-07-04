'Yoon Min-soo's Son' Yoon Hoo, a dependable embrace for his frail mother... "A date with Mom for the first time in a while"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Yoon Min-soo's son, Yoon Hoo, enjoyed a date with his mother.

On the 4th, Yoon Hoo posted several photos on his personal account with the caption, "A date with Mom for the first time in a while!" In the photos, Yoon Hoo is seen taking a selfie with his mother, who visited a clothing store, standing in front of a mirror with his arm naturally wrapped around her shoulder.

It is a moment that exudes the same unchanging affection as he has grown up, just like the innocent look he showed on TV when he was younger. In particular, the two caught attention by completing a natural couple look by wearing matching black t-shirts, jeans, and hats.

The similar vibe revealed in their daily lives, rather than through special staging, feels even warmer. Yoon Hoo's appearance sharing small happiness while spending time alone with his mother amidst his busy daily life brings a smile to the faces of those watching.

It is a scene that reminds us once again of the meaning of time spent with family. Meanwhile, Yoon Hoo and his father, Yoon Min-soo, appeared on MBC's 'Sunday Night - Dad! They appeared together in Season 1 of 'Where Are We Going?' and received much love from viewers.

Yoon Hoo, born in 2006, is reportedly currently majoring in Business Administration at the University of North Carolina (UNC) in the United States. Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com