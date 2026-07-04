Kang Min-kyung Recreates the Makeup That Sparked Plastic Surgery Rumors... "It Makes Your Eyes This Much Bigger"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Davichi's Kang Min-kyung showed off a dramatically changed look after getting idol-style makeup.

She also revealed the secret behind the makeup that once fueled plastic surgery rumors.

On the 4th, a video titled "Overcoming an Appearance Slump" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Kang Min-kyeong."

That day, Kang Min-kyung said, "I've been going through an appearance slump lately. People often call it 'appearance anxiety.' It's a season when I want to make a complete change," as she visited a beauty salon in Cheongdam-dong for the content.

The first person she met was a makeup artist who works with IVE, izna, and Billlie.

Kang Min-kyung introduced the artist by saying, "I first got to know them during Davichi's 2026 concert, and I've been getting my makeup done by them from time to time."

She then revealed the secret behind the visual transformation that drew attention at the concert. Kang Min-kyung confidently said, "My eyes will get this much bigger later," and the makeup artist recalled the intense reaction at the time, saying, "There were plastic surgery rumors back then..."

Kang Min-kyung responded, "This is makeup that's almost like a procedure," and praised the artist as "the god of idol makeup."

Once the makeup was finished, Kang Min-kyung drew attention with sharper eyes and a more glamorous vibe. As the look came together in a style similar to the one she wore at the concert, the production team could not hide its admiration.

narusi@sportschosun.com