Heo Kyung-hwan Suffers Wardrobe Disaster During Water Play, Leaving Yoo Jae-suk Stunned by an Unprecedented Exposure Incident

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Broadcaster Heo Kyung-hwan caused chaos on set after his pants were completely torn during a water game, triggering an unexpected exposure incident.

The MBC variety show What Are You Doing When You Play?, which aired on the 4th, featured a special segment called "What Are You Doing When You Play? Diary," in which Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan, Joo Woo-jae, and Kwak Bum transformed into the youth association of the village of "Nolmwo-gol" and spent a chaotic day inspecting the village water park.

The members entered the water park saying, "We need to check safety since children will use these facilities," but the inspection did not last long.

They quickly went down the slide and enjoyed the water, returning to their childhood selves.

An impromptu slide-climbing game then began. Fueled by their competitive spirit, the members pulled at each other's legs and grabbed waistbands as they tried to climb the slide, engaging in rough physical tussles.

In the middle of the game, the leg of Heo Kyung-hwan's pants suddenly ripped. But the game did not stop, and as the physical struggle continued, the pants tore further until they were reduced to tatters.

After checking his pants, Heo Kyung-hwan panicked and said, "This is bad," while Haha burst out laughing and shouted, "We can't air this!"

In a hurry, Heo Kyung-hwan tried to cover the torn area with a clear tube, but it was not enough.

In the end, most of his pants had to be blurred out, an unprecedented scene that left the other members struggling to hold back their laughter.

In particular, Yoo Jae-suk stepped in to help by holding up Heo Kyung-hwan's pants so they would not slip any lower, and the unexpected "major exposure incident" was finally brought under control.

Meanwhile, at the end of the broadcast, comedian Kim Won-hoon made a surprise visit to the set after filming had ended, hit the final slate, and left, bringing another round of laughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com