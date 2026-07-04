Kim Ji-min, Kim Jun-ho's partner, reveals she was a victim of school bullying: "I still remember the ringleaders' names, and I want an apology" (Refreshing Relief)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee reporter] Comedian Kim Ji-min opened up about the painful memory of being bullied at school during her student years.

On the SBS Plus variety show "Lee Ho-sun's Refreshing Relief," which aired on the 4th, the story of a mother shocked to learn that her high school freshman daughter had been hanging out with a delinquent group and had become the ringleader of school bullying was introduced. As she listened to the story, Kim Ji-min calmly shared her own experience as a victim.

Kim Ji-min began by saying, "Back then, what was especially severe was the cycle of ostracizing one person after another." She went on to recall, "They would target one person for a month and then move on. After that, it was the next person. So I kept thinking, 'It's going to be my turn, it's going to be my turn,' and then it came." She described the school atmosphere at the time, where students were bullied one after another.

She also shared a specific incident of bullying. Kim Ji-min recalled, "I wore boots to school, and they had filled them with water."

She then remembered how she responded calmly at the time and said, "But I walked home as if nothing had happened, really cheerfully, and they stopped bullying me. It wasn't fun for them. There was no reaction."

She added, "Some bullies enjoy the reaction they get," pointing out the mindset of perpetrators who treat harassment like entertainment.

Most of all, Kim Ji-min said, "I still remember the names of the two ringleaders who hurt me. I still want an apology from those two people," drawing sympathy with her candid confession. She added to the somber mood by admitting that memories of being hurt do not easily fade, even as time passes.

At the end, she offered heartfelt advice to the mother whose daughter had become a school bullying ringleader, saying, "I hope she grows up to be someone who doesn't just tell her mother or the school that she did something wrong, but someone who will make sure to apologize to the victim at least once." She stressed once again that what matters most is not a formal apology or punishment, but a sincere, direct apology to the victim, earning deep empathy.