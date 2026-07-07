Brian, Who Was Hospitalized With an Unexplained High Fever, Breaks Down in Tears Before Emergency Admission: "I Told My Dogs to Find Good Owners"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Singer Brian has shared an update after regaining his health.

On the 7th, a video titled "'I Came Back From the Brink of Death...' Brian's Forced Rest Vlog After Collapsing From Overwork, With Elevated Liver Enzymes and a Brain Exam" was uploaded to the YouTube channel The Brian.

Looking exhausted, Brian said, "My immune system has been really weak lately, so I was in the hospital. I was discharged yesterday. While I was there, I kept thinking that once I got out, I wanted to rest properly," and headed to the supermarket, adding, "Today, I'll show you Brian's home vacation and some free time."

Brian had recently caused concern after being urgently hospitalized with an unexplained high fever. After his discharge, the production team asked, "You probably couldn't drink alcohol, right?" Brian replied, "I can't drink for a month. They said my liver enzyme levels are way too high." He added, "What's funny is that I even told my manager I was thinking about throwing out the alcohol at home while I was in the hospital. It made me realize I need to stay healthy. I probably can't quit completely, but for now I don't even feel like drinking. I was in the hospital in so much pain that it made me not want alcohol at all."

In particular, Brian said, "The day before I went to the hospital, I got really emotional. I hugged my dogs and cried, saying, 'If Dad doesn't come back, go to a good place, find a good owner, and don't forget Dad.' When people get older and sick, they start thinking about all kinds of things."

Back home, Brian relaxed by the outdoor pool. As he happily ate food he had made himself, the production team asked, "You seem so happy after being discharged. What was it like when you were in the hospital?" Brian said, "Want me to show you?" and reenacted what happened at the time. Lying there with difficulty, he repeated the prayer he had made then, saying, "God, I can't die yet. It's only been a little over a year since I built this house. Please let me make it to at least 50 years," drawing laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com