Dindin Speaks Out on 'Son Heung-min Snub' Controversy 4 Years Later... "I Got Stuck in My Own Convictions and Couldn't Go Out for Two Weeks"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Dindin has revisited the so-called 'Son Heung-min snub' controversy that arose during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, sharing his honest feelings.

On the 7th, the program 'Alddalddeut Chamgyeon' featured Dindin, Heo Kyung-hwan, Ahn Jae-hyun, Muzie, and Moon Se-yoon, who discussed a wide range of topics.

That day, Dindin recalled appearing frequently on soccer programs during past World Cup seasons and began by saying, "Experts say on air that we can make it to the round of 16, but when the cameras are off, they say it's not easy."

He continued, "After hearing that, I somehow got caught up in this idea that I had to speak my mind," adding, "On a live radio broadcast, I said, 'Why do people keep spinning hopeful scenarios? We all know we can't make it.'"

But the remark triggered a much bigger backlash than he expected. Dindin said, "The next day, articles came out calling it a 'Son Heung-min snub.' Things kept escalating, and I got a lot of messages from friends saying, 'Why did you say something you'd only say over drinks on air?'"

He also said he still vividly remembers the moment South Korea dramatically secured its place in the round of 16 by defeating Portugal. Dindin said, "Unfortunately, I had COVID at the time, so I couldn't even leave the house. When the goal went in, I was so happy too, but at the same time I thought, 'I'm in big trouble now.'" He added, "Articles kept coming out, and since I couldn't go outside, I spent two weeks reflecting on myself."

He went on to say, "I really reflected a lot back then. I should have just said, 'I hope we make it to the round of 16, but it won't be easy.' My wording was just too strong."

He then laughed and said, "For the past four years since then, I've been apologizing nonstop," while the other cast members joked, "No one asks you for World Cup predictions anymore, right?" drawing laughter on set.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com