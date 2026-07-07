Tea Culture Has Become a Wellness Routine for Generation MZ... BYN Blackyak Group's nau Unveils Four Blended Teas, Including Hallabong and Black Barley

◇nau Cafe Jeju. Photo courtesy of BYN Blackyak Group

Recently, tea gatherings and tea whisking experiences centered on tea have taken hold among Generation MZ as a trendy wellness routine and a form of leisure culture.

Casual tea gatherings that emphasize storytelling and tea tasting courses, often called "teomakase," are emerging as major trends. At the same time, whisking matcha powder with water using a bamboo whisk to create fine foam is also becoming a new healing activity for younger generations.

◇nau Tea Collection. Photo courtesy of BYN Blackyak Group

In step with this trend, nau, the sustainable lifewear brand of BYN Blackyak Group, has introduced a premium blended tea collection inspired by Jeju's natural environment.

The nau Tea Collection is currently available as a menu item or in tea bag form at nau Cafe Jeju and the Yangjae branch. It will also be offered later through premium select shops and online stores.

The collection was created by directly blending local ingredients grown in Jeju, including hallabong, tangerines, black barley and Udo peanuts, to capture the island's natural aroma and flavor. In particular, the three varieties "Jeju Hallabong Hibiscus Tea," "Jeju Black Barley Tea" and "Jeju Udo Peanut Tea" are caffeine-free. The company also said it reflected nau's eco-conscious identity throughout the product by using biodegradable tea bags and packaging containing recycled pulp.

A nau official said, "This tea collection was designed so that customers can experience the sustainable lifestyle values pursued by nau through a cup of tea in their daily lives," adding, "Going forward, we will continue to present a variety of content and products through nau Cafe that allow people to experience more broadly our brand philosophy of coexisting with nature."

Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com