Drone Collides with Passenger Plane Engine, Discovered Only After Landing

Photo source: social networking service, Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A frightening incident in which a passenger plane appears to have collided with a drone while in flight was recently revealed belatedly.

According to South American media, on the 1st of last month local time, Aerolíneas Argentinas flight AR1268, which had departed Buenos Aires for Rio de Janeiro State, is believed to have collided with a drone. Fortunately, the aircraft landed safely and there were no casualties.

According to Brazil's aviation authorities, damage near the engine was confirmed during maintenance after landing.

The airline's maintenance team found debris believed to be drone parts while inspecting the aircraft and reported it to the airport operator.

However, the exact time of the collision with the drone has not been confirmed. The authorities said there were no records of any authorized drone flights around the airport on the day of the incident.

After technical analysis and a review of the materials, the aviation authorities classified the case as an "aviation incident" rather than an "air accident." This refers to a case that did not result in an actual accident, but could have led to one.

The incident has renewed calls for stronger monitoring and enforcement against illegal drone flights around airports.

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com