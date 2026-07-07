Lee Joo-seung’s 100 Million Won Donation Reveals a Surprisingly Frugal Side, Including 10 Years of Driving a Compact Car

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Lee Joo-seung has donated the 100 million won prize money he won on a short-drama director survival program, and news of his modest lifestyle has added to the warm response.

On the 6th, his agency, Big Boss Entertainment, posted on its official social media account an article titled, "How much do you know about Lee Joo-seung, the survival show winner?"

The post highlighted his home, car, and family life, offering a glimpse into his simple daily routine. In particular, Lee Joo-seung was said to live in a cozy, comfortable home suited to someone living alone, drawing attention.

What stood out most was his car. Lee Joo-seung has reportedly been driving a compact car for more than 10 years. His practical spending habits, which favor utility over luxury, left an even stronger impression when paired with his generous decision to donate the 100 million won prize money.

Lee Joo-seung, who has long been loved for his unadorned daily life and down-to-earth charm, is earning broad sympathy for continuing to live frugally and practically even after giving back a large prize to society.

Netizens who saw the news responded with comments such as, "He donates big while living modestly himself," "He is truly cool," "A great example of positive influence," and "I hope he does even better."

Long admired for his plainspoken daily life and sincere appeal, Lee Joo-seung once again proved his positive influence through this act of kindness.

Meanwhile, Lee Joo-seung took part in the short-drama director survival competition on ENA and Lifetime channel's variety show "Director's Arena" and emerged as the final winner. He donated the entire 100 million won prize to support single-parent families, drawing applause for his meaningful act of sharing.