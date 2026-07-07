Ryu Hwa-young, Set to Marry in September, Shows Off Hanbok Look with Her Future Mother-in-Law... Already in Bride Mode

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Actress Ryu Hwa-young, formerly of the girl group T-ara, has shared a recent update as she prepares for marriage, revealing that she has been getting hanbok ready with the mothers of both families.

On the 6th, Ryu Hwa-young posted several photos along with the message, "I came to choose hanbok for the families, and I tried one on myself too."

In the released photos, Ryu Hwa-young is wearing a softly colored hanbok and showing off an elegant look. Her neatly styled hair and graceful atmosphere highlighted her charm as a bride-to-be.

She also shared photos of herself wearing matching hanbok with the mothers of both families and her future husband, offering a glimpse into the wedding preparations.

Ryu Hwa-young then added warmth by telling the mothers of both families, "You are both so beautiful."

Meanwhile, Ryu Hwa-young is scheduled to hold her wedding on September 12 at a location in Seoul. Her groom-to-be is said to be a businessman three years older than her.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com