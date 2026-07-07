Na-hyun, Pregnant Before Marriage, Shows Off 28-Week Baby Bump: "I've Been Naturally Very Slim My Whole Life, but I've Hit My Highest Weight"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Actress Na-hyun, formerly of the group Sonamoo, has shared an update on her pregnancy.

On the 6th, Na-hyun posted photos along with the message, "Entering my 28th week! I've been naturally very slim my whole life, but I've been setting a new highest weight every day... I really don't feel like taking photos anymore... Haha, when else would I get to look this chubby again? ^^;?? I should stop eating watermelon."

The released photos drew attention as they showed Na-hyun's full baby bump alongside ultrasound images of the fetus.

In particular, Na-hyun candidly shared how her body has changed during pregnancy, saying, "I've been naturally very slim my whole life, but I've been setting a new highest weight every day," which resonated with many.

Na-hyun previously drew attention in March when she announced her upcoming marriage and pregnancy before marriage. At the time, she said, "Hello. While we were preparing for our wedding, a precious gift came to us first. We spent some time carefully, and now that the pregnancy has reached a stable stage, we are sharing this news."

She added, "The order has changed a little, but it feels like an even more special beginning for us. We will prepare the wedding a little more slowly, so it will probably take place about a year from now. We would be grateful for your warm blessings," earning congratulations from fans.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com