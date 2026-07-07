'90-Year-Old' Shin Goo Shares a Refreshing Beer Mukbang with Shin Dong-yup: "I'm Happiest When I Walk Into a Bar"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jeong] Actor Shin Goo brought laughter with his trademark cheerful wit, showing that his love of alcohol remains unchanged even at the age of 90.

At the end of the YouTube channel "Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup," which was released on the 6th, a preview for the next episode featuring actors Ji Jin-hee and Hong Seok-cheon was unveiled. The next episode will feature Shin Goo, Jo Dal-hwan, and Lee Sang-yoon, who are appearing together in the play "The Merchant of Venice," as they joined Shin Dong-yup for drinks.

In the video, Shin Dong-yup warmly greeted Shin Goo and asked his age, while Jo Dal-hwan introduced him by saying, "He turned 90 last year." Shin Goo laughed and replied, "Before I knew it, I got this old," then showed his signature wit when the conversation turned to alcohol. He said, "People who drink should drink happily," and made everyone burst out laughing by adding, "Free alcohol tastes the best."

Jo Dal-hwan also shared Shin Goo's extraordinary love of drinking. He said, "I asked him, 'Isn't having a drink the best?' and he said, 'That's not important. I'm happiest when I open the door and walk into a bar.'" He added, "He also said, 'I'm saddest when I leave the bar,'" drawing laughter from everyone on set.

Shin Goo also showed that he can still hold his liquor by downing a cold beer. When Shin Dong-yup asked, "Sir, is it good?" he smiled and replied, "It's refreshing because it's hot." Later, when Shin Dong-yup mentioned Shin Goo's famous catchphrase, "Do you know what crab tastes like?" Shin Goo cleverly shot back, "Do you know Shin Dong-yup?" earning applause from the younger actors.

At the end of the preview, Shin Goo was seen continuing on to a second round of drinks with the younger actors, raising anticipation for the full broadcast.

Meanwhile, Shin Goo, born in 1936, is one of South Korea's oldest active actors, having turned 90 last year. He continues to stay highly active, moving between the stage and television.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com